India vs New Zealand live streaming details: Where to watch IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final globally on TV & online?

The wait is almost over, as Team India gear up to face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Men in Blue will be looking to diminish the ghosts of the past in Ahmedabad as they will aim to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.

Almost three years ago, on 19 November 2023, India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.

However, a lot has changed, and the Men in Blue are aiming for their third straight limited-overs ICC title, having won the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

India coming on the back of win vs England in semi-final India are coming on the back of a seven-run win over England in the second semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue, led by Sanju Samson's 89, went onto post 253/7 from 20 overs. In reply, Jacob Bethell (105) fought hard with a mighty century, but that wasn't enough for the Three Lions as they finished their innings with a total of 246/7.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are coming into the final after beating 2024 T20 World Cup runners-up South Africa. After winning the toss and fielding first, the Black Caps restricted the Proteas to 169/8.

In reply, Tim Seifert (58) and Finn Allen (100*) made light work of the chase as the Kiwis won by nine wickets. New Zealand are playing in only their second T20 World Cup final, and will be looking to clinch their maiden title on Sunday.

For the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, their biggest positive has been the form of Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter, who had only got limited opportunities recently, roared back to form with an unbeaten 50-ball 97 against West Indies, a knock that took India to the semi-finals. In the semi-final against England, Samson amassed 89 runs from just 42 balls.

India do have their concerns, though, going into the final. Opener Abhishek Sharma has scored just 89 runs from seven matches in the tournament so far, and Varun Chakravarthy has been unimpressive recently.

The mystery spinner endured figures of 1/64 against England, and he could risk losing his place to Kuldeep Yadav.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 final getting ever closer, let’s take a look at where fans across the globe can watch the match.

How fans across the globe can watch T20 World Cup 2026 final