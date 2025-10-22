Subscribe

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check IND-W vs NZ-W probable XIs, venue, time & more

India women face New Zealand women in a do-or-die encounter of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The winner of IND-W vs NZ-W will make it to the semifinals.

Koushik Paul
Published22 Oct 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Indian players are in a light mood during one of their practice sessions ahead of New Zealand clash.
Indian players are in a light mood during one of their practice sessions ahead of New Zealand clash. (BCCI)

The Indian team are in a do-or-die situation when they take on New Zealand women in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash on October 23 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With Australia, England and South Africa having qualified for the semifinals, one among India and New Zealand will take the fourth spot in the knockouts.

The Indians started their campaign with wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But three consecutive losses against Australia, England and South Africa jeopardised India's plans in the race for the top four. On the other hand, New Zealand's only win in the tournament came against Bangladesh.

The Sophie Devine-led side lost to Australia and South Africa while two of their games were washed out. At this juncture, the India vs New Zealand has become a virtual quarterfinal with the winner taking the final place in the semifinal line-up. For India, a lot will depend on the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Indians are also in an advantageous position with a positive net run rate of +0.526 as compared to New Zealand's -0.245. Bangladesh are the only side in the competition to have officially been eliminated. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are expected to take the same route as well.

India women vs New Zealand women match details

Time: 3 PM IST

Date: October 23

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

IND-W vs NZ-W head-to-head in ODIs

India women have played 57 matches against New Zealand women in ODIS. The White Ferns enjoy a 34-22 head-to-head record against the Women in Blue with one game ending in a tie.

Where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W on TV and online?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs New Zealand women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs NZ-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs NZ-W predicted playing XIs

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur/Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud/Radha Yadav, Shree Charani

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Rosemary Mair/Bree Illing

 
 
CricketIcc Womens World Cup 2025
