India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: Where & How to Watch IND vs NZ, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match online

India vs New Zealand LIVE STREAMING: India and New Zealand are fighting for the top spot in group A of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 Mar 2025, 09:50 PM IST
India’s Shreyas Iyer during a practice session on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 match against New Zealand.(BCCI- X)

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, India would like to sharpen their game when Rohit Sharma's men take on New Zealand in the final Group A clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. Both India and New Zealand have already qualified for the semifinal with the winner of the game playing Australia in the last four.

However, India might miss the services of captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami as the duo suffered injury scares in their last encounter against Pakistan.

In that case, Shubman Gill is likely to lead the side the side. If Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami miss out, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh are likely to get a game.

India vs New Zealand match details

The India vs New Zealand fixture in Group A will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 2). The IND vs NZ clash starts at 2:30 PM IST with the coin toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

India vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Kyle Jamieson

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India enjoy a 60-50 head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs. Seven games ended in no result while one finished in a tie. In ICC Champions Trophy, India and New Zealand played only once in 2000 edition. New Zealand won that game by four wickets.

India vs New Zealand live streaming details

JioStar is the official live streaming partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The India vs New Zealand clash will be available on JioStar.

How to watch India vs New Zealand on TV

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18 - 3, Sports18 - 2 and Star Sports First will live telecast the India vs New Zealand clash on TV.

India vs New Zealand live streaming by country

Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 09:50 PM IST
