India vs New Zealand live streaming: Which channels will live telecast IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in India, time in IST

After the Indian batters led by Sanju Samson saved the day in a record chase of 226 in the first T20I against New Zealand, the visitors will be eyeing to extend their lead in the five-match series in the second game on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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Chasing a huge total on bouncy New Zealand conditions, Samson made it look easy with a half-century at the top, which also served as a perfect platform to step in for the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir and captain Shreyas Iyer as India won the game with just two balls to spare.

However, Iyer's major concern will be the bowlers, who need to fnd their rhythm and figure out a way to contain a rather destructive New Zealand batting line-up. The record chase of 226 gave the visiting team a crucial 1-0 lead but it also highlighted frailties that can cost the side heavily in the remainder of the five-match series.

The fifth and sixth bowling options have been a concern for India with the all-rounders not yet doing justice to those roles in the absence of an injury-prone Hardik Pandya. Nitish Reddy went wicket-less and leaked 40 runs in his four overs while Naman Dhir did not get to bowl before he produced a match-winning effort with the bat.

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To compound India's bowling woes, front-line bowlers too were at the receiving end in the series-opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling in his first India game in nearly four years, was not at his sharpest and leaked 49 runs in his full quota of overs.

Ishan Kishan to miss 2nd T20I Meanwhile, India will miss the services of wicketkepeer-batter Ishan Kishan, who has been ruled out of the second game due to a low-grade right adductor strain injury sustained during the first T20I against New Zealand.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I,” the BCCI said in a statement. "Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I," the statement added.

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The injury to Kishan opened the doors for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been warming the benches since the series against Zimbabwe. Samson was preferred over Sooryavanshi.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match details

Match India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Venue Hagley Oval, Christcurch Time 12:30 PM IST Date October 24

India vs New Zealand t20I head-to-head India enjoy a 18-11 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is out of the 32 games played between the two nations. Three games ended in ties. On New Zealand soil also India hold a slight 6-4 advantage over the hosts in 13 games played. Three games ended in ties.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20I on TV? Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series for Indian audiences. The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

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India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I probable XIs India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in