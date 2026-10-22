India vs New Zealand live streaming: Which channels will live telecast IND vs NZ T20Is in India, time in IST & more

India will be looking to continue their strong run in T20Is when they take on New Zealand in the first of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday (October 22). The Men in Blue are coming to New Zealand on the back of a 2-2 series draw against West Indies at home, which was largely dominated by batters.

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But things will be different in New Zealand for the Indian team, with completely different conditions on offer, with the hosts’ pace-friendly pitches likely to test the visitors’ adaptability and preparation. The short turnaround between series adds to the challenge, leaving India with limited time to adapt to the conditions ahead of the opening T20I.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer hits maiden T20I ton, becomes first India captain to do it chasing

India’s hectic T20I schedule has seen the team travel across Ireland, England and India, followed by Japan for the Asian Games, before returning home for a closely contested series against the West Indies. New Zealand also head into the series after a closely contested T20I against Bangladesh, with the series decider washed out, leaving the three-match series end 1-1.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match details

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Match India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Venue Hagley Oval, Christcurch Time 12:30 PM IST Date October 22

India vs New Zealand t20I head-to-head India enjoy a 17-11 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is out of the 31 games played between the two nations. Three games ended in ties. On New Zealand soil also India hold a slight 5-4 advantage over the hosts in 12 games played. Three games ended in ties.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I on TV? Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

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India vs New Zealand 1st T20I probable XIs India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in