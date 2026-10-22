Subscribe

India vs New Zealand live streaming: Which channels will live telecast IND vs NZ T20Is in India, time in IST & more

India and New Zealand will face off in a five-match T20I series from October 22 to November 1. The opening two matches will be played in Christchurch, followed by the third T20I in Wellington. Auckland will host the fourth match, while the series finale is scheduled to take place in Hamilton.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Oct 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Indian captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner pose with the trophy ahead of the first T20I.
Indian captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner pose with the trophy ahead of the first T20I.(NZC)

India will be looking to continue their strong run in T20Is when they take on New Zealand in the first of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday (October 22). The Men in Blue are coming to New Zealand on the back of a 2-2 series draw against West Indies at home, which was largely dominated by batters.

Advertisement

But things will be different in New Zealand for the Indian team, with completely different conditions on offer, with the hosts’ pace-friendly pitches likely to test the visitors’ adaptability and preparation. The short turnaround between series adds to the challenge, leaving India with limited time to adapt to the conditions ahead of the opening T20I.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer hits maiden T20I ton, becomes first India captain to do it chasing

India’s hectic T20I schedule has seen the team travel across Ireland, England and India, followed by Japan for the Asian Games, before returning home for a closely contested series against the West Indies. New Zealand also head into the series after a closely contested T20I against Bangladesh, with the series decider washed out, leaving the three-match series end 1-1.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match details

Advertisement
MatchIndia vs New Zealand 1st T20I
VenueHagley Oval, Christcurch
Time12:30 PM IST
DateOctober 22

India vs New Zealand t20I head-to-head

India enjoy a 17-11 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is out of the 31 games played between the two nations. Three games ended in ties. On New Zealand soil also India hold a slight 5-4 advantage over the hosts in 12 games played. Three games ended in ties.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I on TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series. The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

Advertisement
Also Read | NZ vs IND: Setback for New Zealand as Chapman, Foulkes ruled out of T20Is

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia vs New Zealand live streaming: Which channels will live telecast IND vs NZ T20Is in India, time in IST & more
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts