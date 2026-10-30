India vs New Zealand live streaming? Which Indian TV channels will live telecast IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check probable XIs

Having already secured the series with an unassailable 3-0, India will look to experiment with the team combination when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday at the Eden park in Auckland. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy could be considered for selection after receiving limited opportunities in recent months.

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India have largely relied on a batting-heavy combination, with batting options extending to number eight, an approach that has helped them dominate the high-scoring series. However, the team management now has room to explore a different balance. Meanwhile, the status of Ishan Kishan isn't clear after the wicketkeeper-batter missed two games due to injury.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Top five highest team totals at Eden Park

The toss could again prove significant, with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner still waiting for his first toss win in the series. Bowling first has appeared to be the preferred option in the prevailing conditions. New Zealand will also need to adjust their bowling plans after Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were ruled out of the series due to calf injuries.

For New Zealand, India's aggressive top order has been a major challenge. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have all produced attacking spells, putting the hosts' bowlers under sustained pressure. India's batting firepower was on full display in Wellington, where they smashed a record 118 runs in the first six overs.

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India vs New Zealand 4th t20I match details

Event India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Venue Eden Park, Auckland Date October 30 Time 12:30 PM IST

India vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head India enjoy a 20-11 head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is out of the 34 games played between the two nations. Three games ended in ties. On New Zealand soil, India extended their domination to 8-4 advantage over the hosts.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi viral fan interaction: Indian teen gets sisterly advice from Ballia

Where to watch IND vs NZ 4th T20I on TV? Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20Is series for Indian audiences. The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and new Tamil entertainment channel Sony VIZHA. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be available on SonyLIV.

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India vs New Zealand 4th T20I probable XIs India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Mayank Yadav

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in