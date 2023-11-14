A man has been arrested in Mumbai for selling the tickets of World Cup semifinal match, to be played between India and New Zealand, for ₹1.2 lakh each, reports said on November 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accused, identified as Roshan Gurubakshani, was arrested by the Mumbai police while he was trying to sell the tickets in black, NDTV reported. Two tickets were recovered from him by the officials, the news channel added.

While a case has been filed against Gurubakshani, the report added that the police was on the lookout for another accused involved in the alleged black marketing of the match tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that another accused, identified as 30-year-old Akash Kothari, was nabbed by the police for allegedly attempting to sell tickets in the black.

Kothari has been accused of trying to sell the tickets at five times of their original price, the report said, citing police officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The high-stake semifinal match between the Indian team and the Kiwis would be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15. In their last match at the venue during the ongoing World Cup, India had decimated Sri Lanka with a 302-run victory.

India are considered to be the favourite moving into the semifinal clash, as the team is undefeated in the World Cup so far. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won nine out of the nine league-stage matches, finishing at the top of the points table.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, finished at the fourth on the points table with wins in five out of their nine games. During their league-stage match against India in Dharamshala on October 22, the Black Caps were defeated by four wickets. The Men in Blue had comfortably chased the target of 276 runs in 48 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

