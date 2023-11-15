India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami provide India with breakthrough with 4 wickets, completes 51 World Cup wickets
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 1st semi-final: Mohammed Shami has been great in the ICC World Cup 2023 and displayed that magic in the semi-final match against New Zealand as he dismissed the openers Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 1st semi-final: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is dominating against New Zealand as he clinched 4 wickets to complete his 51 wickets in the ICC World Cup. The pacer has been great in the ICC World Cup 2023 and displayed that magic in the semi-final match against New Zealand as he dismissed the openers Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, skipper Kane Williamson, and Tom Latham.