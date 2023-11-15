India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 1st semi-final: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is dominating against New Zealand as he clinched 4 wickets to complete his 51 wickets in the ICC World Cup. The pacer has been great in the ICC World Cup 2023 and displayed that magic in the semi-final match against New Zealand as he dismissed the openers Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, skipper Kane Williamson, and Tom Latham. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 1st Semi-Final The pacer struck on his first ball to dismiss Devon Conway and soon struck back to take out in-form Rachin Ravindra. Then started a long, tough phase for the Indian team as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played in an 181-run partnership with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who also slammed his second century against India.

As the Indian bowlers struggled against the New Zealand batters and desperately chased wickets, Mohammed Shami dropped one catch and the crowds at Wankhede went completely silent. But, the pacer didn't let the incident distract him and dismissed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to stage an epic comeback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohammed Shami not only ended the strong 181-run partnership but provided Team India with another wicket in the same over as he dismissed Tom Latham in the same over on 0. The energy was back in the crowds of Wankhede as the fans cheered for the Indian team.

Glenn Phillips is the new batter on the crease and Daryl Mitchell is still standing strong. New Zealand is back in pressure as Mohammed Shami is again bowling a magical spell for India and is very close to getting another fifer for Team India.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer shine as India score 397/4 Earlier, India displayed some wonderful batting on the pitch of Wankhede as Virat Kohli slammed his 3rd century of the ICC World Cup 2023 and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record as he smashed 50 tons in the One Day International (ODI) format of cricket. Shreyas Iyer also slammed his second consecutive century to take Team India towards a high score. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

