India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami shines with 7 wickets as India becomes first finalist of ICC World Cup 2023
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 1st semi-final: Rohit Sharma will now meet the winner of the 2nd semi-final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 19 November for the finals of ICC World Cup 2023
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 1st semi-final: Team India continued its dominance in the ICC World Cup 2023 as the Men in Blue became the first finalist of the tournament. India successfully took revenge for the defeat it faced in the ICC World Cup 2019 against the Kiwis as the team defeated New Zealand by 70 runs. Rohit Sharma will now meet the winner of the 2nd semi-final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 19 November for the finals of ICC World Cup 2023.