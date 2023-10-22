India vs New Zealand: Not rain, but fog stops play; match hangs in balance
The atmosphere turned hazy to an extent where the players of both sides were struggling to keep their eyes on the balls. In such circumstances, the umpires decided to pause the game until the situation improves.
In a first of its kind of match interruption, the 2023 ODI World Cup bout between India and New Zealand in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on October 22 was briefly halted due to dense fog.
