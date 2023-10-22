India vs New Zealand: Not rain, but fog stops play; match hangs in balance

In a first of its kind of match interruption, the 2023 ODI World Cup bout between India and New Zealand in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on October 22 was briefly halted due to dense fog.

The atmosphere turned hazy to an extent where the players of both sides were struggling to keep their eyes on the balls. In such circumstances, the umpires decided to pause the game until the situation improves.

The match hung in balance, as the minimum of 20 overs were yet to be played by India that could allow the winner to be decided by D/L method.

Track live score and updates of India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 match

The game, said analysts, was tilted in favour of India as the team has been scoring aggressively. At the time of halting the match, India was at 100/2 in 15.2 overs.

Chasing a target of 274, India is well ahead of the required run rate of 5.5. However, losing a couple of wickets in quick succession can turn the tides in favour of New Zealand, experts said.

Earlier, put to bat first, the Kiwis managed to put up a score of 273 in 50 overs, with Daryl Mitchell shining with a 130-run knock off 127 balls. Rachin Ravindra was the second highest run getter, with an inning of 75 runs off 87 balls.

Among bowlers, Mohammed Shami was the best-performer, as he picked up five wickets for 54 runs in his 10-over spell. Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both conceded 45 runs and picked up a wicket each.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!