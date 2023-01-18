India vs New Zealand ODI series 2023: Men in Blue beat Kiwis by 12 runs

India vs New Zealand ODI series 2023: Men in Blue beat Kiwis by 12 runs1 min read . 10:15 PM IST
Shubman Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes to ensure India post a big total.
Rohit Sharma led Indian team beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller.
Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill took advantage of his amazing form to hit his first double century in the ODI format and help the Indian team score 349 for eight against Kiwis in the first match of the three-day series.
On Wednesday, Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes to ensure India post a big total.
Skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Hardik Pandya (28) also played some valuable knocks.
All-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis with 2/30. Henry Shipley took two wickets, while Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Mitchell Santner picked a wicket each.
Chasing 350, New Zealand lost their opener Devon Conway for just 10 off 16 balls. It was Mohammed Siraj once again who had struck gold for Men in Blue in early overs. Kiwis were 28/1 in 5.4 overs. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner (57) partnership saved the match for some time. Bracewell anchored the innings and smashed 140 runs. Then, Shardul Thakur dismissed him in the last over as the hosts claimed a 12-run win.
This is a three-match ODI series, with the second and third matches to be played in Raipur and Indore, respectively. It will be followed by another three-match T20 contest between these two sides.