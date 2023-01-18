India vs New Zealand ODI series 2023: Men in Blue beat Kiwis by 12 runs

Chasing 350, New Zealand lost their opener Devon Conway for just 10 off 16 balls. It was Mohammed Siraj once again who had struck gold for Men in Blue in early overs. Kiwis were 28/1 in 5.4 overs. Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner (57) partnership saved the match for some time. Bracewell anchored the innings and smashed 140 runs. Then, Shardul Thakur dismissed him in the last over as the hosts claimed a 12-run win.

