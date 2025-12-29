India vs New Zealand ODI series: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma back in action, probable squad, full schedule, how to watch

Team India will play a 3-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on 11 January. The ODI series will be followed by 5 T20Is as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The ODI team, under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, will reportedly have a major change.

According to The Times of India, India will rest Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series against New Zealand. The key white-ball players need recovery time before the T20 World Cup, TOI added. The selectors want them fresh for the T20Is, starting from 21 January.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to stay in the 15-member squad. They showed strong performances against South Africa, scoring 100s. However, they may lose their place in the playing XI.

Mohammed Siraj should come back to the ODI setup because he is not part of the T20 World Cup plans. Prasidh Krishna could be dropped unless Arshdeep Singh is rested, the publication added.

The choice between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will be important. Axar might be rested again because he carries leadership duties in T20s.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul remains the first-choice wicket-keeper. The second spot is uncertain since Rishabh Pant has barely played ODIs recently. His position will be challenged by both Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has already named the T20I squad for the matches. It coincided with the announcement of India’s T20 World Cup squad. The ODI squad has not yet been announced even though the series starts earlier.

KL Rahul led the side that beat South Africa 2-1 South Africa when Gill and Iyer were unavailable. Nevertheless, Gill will return as a fully-fit captain.

Gill’s return may also force the BCCI to drop Dhruv Jurel, who was one of three wicketkeeper-batters in the South Africa series.

If Hardik Pandya is rested, Tilak Varma may still make it to the squad. The availability of vice-captain Shreyas Iyer remains uncertain.

What happened to Shreyas Iyer? Shreyas Iyer has been recovering from a serious spleen injury since late October. He suffered the injury during an ODI against Australia.

He landed badly while taking a catch and needed a minor procedure in Sydney to stop internal bleeding. Since 25 December, he has been doing rehabilitation. He has returned to batting in the nets without any pain.

Iyer was ruled out of the South Africa ODIs. But, he is improving well at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He has cleared a fitness test and is expected to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on 3 and 6 January.

India vs New Zealand ODI series: Probable squad For indian cricket fans, the most exciting past will probably be the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to action. Both made strong returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025.

Both played two matches each and delivered major scores. Kohli scored 208 runs, including a century (131) and a 50 for Delhi. Rohit scored 155 runs, including a match-winning 155 not out for Mumbai.

Here is the probable squad for Team India in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (C), Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs New Zealand ODI series: How to watch The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI cricket match will take place on 11 January in Vadodara. The 2nd ODI is scheduled for 14 January in Rajkot. The final ODI will be held on 18 January in Indore. All 3 matches will start at 1:30 PM (India time).