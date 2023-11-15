India vs New Zealand: ‘Played according to….' Virat Kohli reveals key to consistency after scoring 50th ODI ton
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 1st semi-final: Virat Kohli shared his feelings after scoring the 50th ODI ton and said that it all feels like a dream and seems too good to be true
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 1st semi-final: India's star batter Virat Kohli crossed another milestone on Wednesday against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record as he slammed his 50th century in the One Day International (ODI) format of the game. Now, he is highest ton scoring batter in ODI cricket. In the mid-innings break, Virat Kohli shared his feelings and said that it all feels like a dream and seems too good to be true.