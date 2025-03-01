Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami are doubtful starters as India prepare to face New Zealand in their final group A game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2024. With both the teams having already secured their places in the semifinals, the India vs New Zealand clash doesn't hold any significance but can be seen as a preparation ahead of the semifinals.

For the unversed, both Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami suffered hamstring niggles during their clash against Pakistan in Dubai last Sunday. The Indian captain pulled his hamstring while fielding early in the game before leaving the field.

Although he returned, but his struggles was quite visible. Considering the New Zealand clash a dead rubber, giving Rohit Sharma rest won't hamper Indian management's plans. In case Rohit Sharma misses out, Rishabh Pant might get a game while Shubman Gill leading the side.

Arshdeep Singh in for Mohammed Shami? On the other hand, the Indian think-tank may play Arshdeep Singh in place of Mohammed Shami, who had a slight calf trouble against Pakistan. The Indian pacer limped off the field midway into his third over. However, on return, Mohammed Shami looked to be more in control.

On Friday, Arshdeep Singh trained under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel, bowling 13 overs with full run-up while Mohammed Shami only bowled 6-7 overs with a curtailed run-up.

As far as New Zealand are concerned, the Kiwis are likely to go with the same playing XI. Rachin Ravindra, who had scored a century against Bangladesh, after replacing Daryl Mitchell will continue with his place in the playing XI.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XIs India: Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.