India and New Zealand will clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (March 2). Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE and start at 2:30 PM (India time).

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head India and New Zealand have played 118 ODI cricket matches so far. India have won 60 of those ODIs while the Black Caps won 50. Seven matches did not produce any results while one match ended in a tie. Both India and New Zealand are on a winning streak as they have won their last 5 matches.

These two teams clashed last time in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semifinal. India won that match by 70 runs.

IND vs NZ: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s India vs New Zealand match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “India have the stronger squad on paper, with their batting lineup firing consistently and their bowlers adapting well to conditions. However, New Zealand have a history of pulling off surprises in ICC tournaments. If the pitch slows down, India’s spinners could play a crucial role. Given the current form and squad balance, India are the slight favourite to win this contest.”

Google Gemini predicts, “India will win if their top order fires and the bowlers maintain discipline. New Zealand will win, if they restrict India's batting and their bowlers exploit any weaknesses. A nail-biting finish is also a strong possibility.”

Grok predicts, “India is likely to win a tight contest, leveraging their form, familiarity with Dubai, and bowling variety. However, if New Zealand bat first and post a big total, their spinners could turn it in their favor. Expect a competitive match!”

Also Read | Virat Kohli on cusp of huge cricketing record during IND vs NZ clash - Details

IND vs NZ: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner (C), Arshdeep Singh, Matt Henry

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (VC)