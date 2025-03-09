India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who’ll win today’s IND vs NZ final in Dubai? AI, fantasy team and more

India and New Zealand will clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final today (March 9). The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will start at 2:30 PM (India time).

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head in ICC knock-out matches India and New Zealand have played four ICC knock-out matches so far, and New Zealand have won three of them. New Zealand won the Champions Trophy 2000 Final, the World Cup 2019 Semifinal and the World Test Championship 2021 Final. On the other hand, India won the World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Advertisement

In all ICC tournaments, India and New Zealand have played 12 matches. Both teams have won 6 games each.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand likely playing XIs in Champions Trophy 2025 final

IND vs NZ: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s India vs New Zealand final match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “India start as favourites, but New Zealand are always a dangerous opponent in ICC knockouts. If their bowlers perform exceptionally, they could pull off an upset. However, given India’s form and squad depth, I predict India will lift the Champions Trophy 2025.”

Google Gemini predicts, “If India's top order fires and their bowlers maintain discipline, they will be very difficult to beat. However, New Zealand have a knack for performing well in crucial matches, and their balanced lineup can pose a significant challenge.”

Advertisement

Grok predicts, “If India’s spinners exploit the pitch and Kohli or Shubman Gill fires, they’re slight favourites—say, 55-45. But if New Zealand’s top order clicks and Henry plays, their balance could clinch it. I’d edge toward India for their consistency and conditions, with Kohli likely topping runs (maybe 87).”

IND vs NZ: Fantasy team Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Phillips

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (C), Mitchell Santner (VC), Varun Chakravarthy

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

IND vs NZ: Who’ll win? CricTracker predicts that the team batting first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says India have a 69% chance of winning. We want to say that New Zealand will win the match because we don’t want to jinx it by saying otherwise.