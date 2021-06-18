Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >India Vs New Zealand: Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton

India Vs New Zealand: Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton

Premium
New Zealand take on India in the WTC final from 18 to 22 June.
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST AP

  • Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.

Heavy rain in Southampton washed out the opening day of the world test championship final between India and New Zealand on Friday.

Heavy rain in Southampton washed out the opening day of the world test championship final between India and New Zealand on Friday.

Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Umpires called off the day’s play at 2:45 p.m. local time at the Rose Bowl on England’s south coast as persistent rain provided little respite.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

An extra reserve day is available if needed with an extra half-hour of play to be added over the next four days. However, the forecast is for more rain on Saturday. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

India has already named spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack while the inclement weather might encourage New Zealand to go for an all-out seam attack.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has called the inaugural final “a really exciting occasion" and “incredible."

Williamson’s counterpart Virat Kohli believes the one-off final “is not going to reflect anything for people who really understand the game."

“For me, this is another test match that has to be played," Kohli said on the eve of the final. “For us as a team, we have been on a quest for excellence for a while now and we will continue to be on that path regardless of what happens in this game."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!