India vs New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar predicts Champions Trophy 2025 winner, says ‘I would say 70-30 to…’

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has weighed on India over New Zealand in the grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India turned out to be the most dominant side in the tournament with defeats so far.

The two-time champions have been flawless in the tournament - be it batting, bowling or fielding. On the other hand, New Zealand's only loss in the tournament came against India in the group stages.

Advertisement

An ICC event final always happens to be a 50-50 affair with the best team on the day taking home the honours. But for Shoaib Akhtar, the odds are with Rohit Sharma's men.

"If you ask me about odds I would say 70-30 to India. When it comes to batting, their spinners, and their maturity, but if New Zealand can bring their A-game on that day (they can win)," Shoaib Akhtar said on a TV show 'Game on Hai'.

Shoaib Akhtar's advice to New Zealand Meanwhile, the former speedster had a piece of advice to New Zealand on how to stop the Indian juggernaut. “If you want to beat India, Ye bhul jana chaie ki India samne hai, ye bhul jana chahie ki aap lesser team hai. (It should be forgotten that you are up against India, you should forget that you are the underdogs),” he added.

Advertisement

"You should forget that you are not good. (Mitchell) Santner has that belief. I have seen it in him. As a captain, he wants to win the title," stated Shoaib Akhtar in discussion with former captain Shoaib Malik.