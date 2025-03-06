With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team all set to play ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, South African star player David Miller said that he will be supporting the 'Black Caps' and not 'Men in Blue'.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa lost Champions Trophy semi-final to New Zealand by 50 runs in Lahore despite a century from batsman David Miller. The Proteas star player struck 100 not out from 67 deliveries, which was his seventh ODI century – and first against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media, Miller said, as quoted by clubcricket.co.za, “I’ll be honest with you. I think I’ll be supporting New Zealand."

“They’re both incredibly good teams. India have shown the world how really good they are. They’ve been playing some good cricket for a number of years now and they’ve got some seriously good players. It’s going to be a great game,” he added.