India vs New Zealand: South Africa’s David Miller reveals who he will support in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final

  • Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa lost Champions Trophy semi-final to New Zealand by 50 runs in Lahore despite a century from batsman David Miller.

Saurav Mukherjee
Published6 Mar 2025, 03:23 PM IST
South Africa’s David Miller (L) is congratulated by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson for his innings and scoring a century (100 runs) at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)

With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team all set to play ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, South African star player David Miller said that he will be supporting the 'Black Caps' and not 'Men in Blue'.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa lost Champions Trophy semi-final to New Zealand by 50 runs in Lahore despite a century from batsman David Miller. The Proteas star player struck 100 not out from 67 deliveries, which was his seventh ODI century – and first against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media, Miller said, as quoted by clubcricket.co.za, “I’ll be honest with you. I think I’ll be supporting New Zealand."

“They’re both incredibly good teams. India have shown the world how really good they are. They’ve been playing some good cricket for a number of years now and they’ve got some seriously good players. It’s going to be a great game,” he added.

More to come....

First Published:6 Mar 2025, 03:23 PM IST
