India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch live streaming

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India take on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game today.

With Pakistan already on six points having played all their tough games (India, New Zealand and Afghanistan) in the first week of Super 12s, they are expected to steamroll Namibia and Scotland en route their expected top place finish in group 2.

This leaves both India and New Zealand in a virtual shoot-out position as whoever wins has a chance to finish on maximum eight points and grab the second place in the group.

India vs New Zealand: How to watch the match

The India-New Zealand match will start at 7:30 IST tonight. There are various ways you can enjoy this high-octane game. The live streaming will start primarily on the Star Sports Network and you can watch it live on your TV in both English and Hindi. The feed can also be watched via DD Sports and AIR network of the Prasar Bharati.

The favorite and the customized way of enjoying this game is through Disney+ Hotstar app in India. You just need the to have a subscription for the service to tune into the cricket match on time. It can be Disney+ Hotstar Super that is priced at ₹899 a year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium that comes at an annual charge of Rs. 1,499. You can also watch India versus Pakistan match live on your mobile device by getting the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription available at Rs. 499 for one year.

There are other ways to check the feed online. You can monitor it via Google and Twitter. The India Pakistan match is set to generate huge viewership online and Disney+ Hotstar is going to get the maximum out of it.

