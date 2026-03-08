IND vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 final: Suryakumar Yadav's India look to break New Zealand curse in Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: After 29 days of thrilling action, the T20 World Cup 2026 bandwagon has reached its final day with hosts and defending champions India taking on New Zealand in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While India are eyeing to become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title, the Kiwis are seeking a maiden title.

It has been a wonderful journey for both teams. After an easy entry into the Super 8 stage, both India and New Zealand had to be on top of their games to make it to the semifinals. While New Zealand qualified to the last four at the expense of Pakistan due to NRR, India, after losing to South Africa, defeated Zimbabwe and West Indies to keep their dreams alive.

In the semifinal, New Zealand hammered South Africa by 10 wickets, before India edged past England in a thriller to make it to their fourth final entry. On Sunday, all eyes will be India's Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, who have been out-of-form lately. It will be interesting to see, whether India retain the same playing XI or make a few changes.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be aired live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs New Zealand will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs New Zealand head to head in T20WCs

So far, India and New Zealand have played three matches in T20 World Cups in 2007, 2016 and 2021, with the Men in Blue losing on all three occasions. Overall, India enjoy a 16-11 head-to-head record against the Kiwis in the shortest format of the game. Three games ended in ties.

India vs New Zealand probable XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

