India vs New Zealand Test series: Full schedule, squads, where to watch, live streaming and more

  • According to the schedule, the first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated14 Oct 2024, 08:38 PM IST
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (3L) and captain Rohit Sharma (3R) inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 14, 2024. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP)
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir (3L) and captain Rohit Sharma (3R) inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 14, 2024. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)

With Rohit Sharma's led-Indian cricket team whitewashing Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh national cricket team by 2-0 in a two-test series in September, it is all set for the next big challenge.

India will play a three-match series with the Tom Latham-led New Zealand cricket team. According to the schedule, the first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar says Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma ‘not in their prime’

The second Test will be played 24-28 October at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While the third and final Test will take place from 1-5 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

All three Test matches will begin from 9.30 am onwards IST.

Jasprit Bumrah will act as deputy to Rohit Sharma in all three Tests against New Zealand.

Before this, Jasprit Bumrah had also led the Indian side during the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in July 2022 at Edgbaston. He also led India in the away T20I series against Ireland in 2023.

Also Read | Rohit unsure to lead squad in a test against Australia, here’s why

Recently, Jasprit Bumrah also reclaimed his No. 1 spot in the ICC bowlers’ ranking following his stellar effort against Bangladesh test series.

India are on top of the WTC standings while New Zealand, title-winners in 2021, are in sixth position.

India vs New Zealand Test series: Where to watch

The India vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on Sports 18 and live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs New Zealand Test series: Squads

India’s squad for 3 Tests:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Also Read | Gavaskar champions Rohit Sharma’s ’aggressive style’, downplays coach Gambhir

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand's squad for 3 Tests:

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 08:38 PM IST
