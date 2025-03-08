India vs New Zealand: Viral video predicts who’ll win IND v NZ Champions Trophy final, how much Virat Kohli will score

A viral prediction about the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, scheduled for March 9, has taken social media by storm. The image features a whiteboard listing India’s predicted batting scores.
Rohit Sharma leads the charge with 84 runs, followed by Shreyas Iyer with 63 and KL Rahul with 57. The total projected score for India is 274/6, including 7 extras. Interestingly, the prediction says Virat Kohli will be out for a duck.
The other side of the viral prediction reveals New Zealand’s projected batting performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India. According to the whiteboard, New Zealand is predicted to chase down India’s total of 274/6 with a final score of 275/5.
Key contributors for New Zealand in this prediction include Rachin Ravindra, who is expected to score a match-winning 82. Daryl Mitchell is projected to make a crucial 68. Glenn Phillips (47*) and Tom Latham (26) add stability to the chase while Mitchell Santner remains unbeaten on 6*.
However, just like Kohli, the prediction states that Kane Williamson will be dismissed for a duck. Extras play a minor role in the total, contributing 9 runs. The narrow margin of victory suggests a nail-biting contest between the two teams.
With this bold prediction making waves online, the video has gone viral with more than 17 million views. India cricket fans, especially those who admire Kohli, are debating its accuracy and the likelihood of such an outcome. Meanwhile, the Instagram user posted a second part of the prediction.
In the second scenario, where New Zealand bat first, the forecast suggests they will set a target of 255/4, with Mitchell playing a standout innings of 126*.
Rachin Ravindra (72) and Glenn Phillips (39*) are expected to provide crucial support. India’s chase, however, is projected to fall just short at 253/5, with Iyer (82), KL Rahul (51*) and Axar Patel (46) leading the effort. Kohli scores zero again.
Will the prediction come true? Only time will tell. The much-anticipated final kicks off at 2:30 PM at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
