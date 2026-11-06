India vs New Zealand Wellington weather: What does latest rain forecast say ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI at Hnry Stadium?

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0, but the weather is threatening to have the final say in Wellington. After a Rain-affected win at Eden Park in Auckland, the Men in Blue face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand at Hnry Stadium on Saturday, November 7. The day-night match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM local time (7:30 AM IST), yet the latest forecasts point to another damp afternoon in the capital.

What does the latest rain forecast say? AccuWeather gives a 60 per cent chance of precipitation in the first half of Saturday and a 55 per cent chance in the second half. Cloud cover is expected to sit near 99 per cent when the game is due to begin, with temperatures hovering between 16°C and 19°C. Gusts around 35 km/h and high humidity will add to the cool, damp feel.

Hourly outlooks show the risk peaking near the scheduled start. Rain chances are low around midday, then climb sharply to 49 per cent by 2 PM, 55 per cent at 3 PM and 60 per cent at 4 PM local time. A clearer window may open later in the afternoon, with probabilities falling to 15-20 per cent between 5 PM and 7 PM, before rising again above 40 per cent after 8 PM. About 1.7 mm of rain is predicted for the afternoon.

How did Friday’s rain disrupt preparations? Light but persistent rain through Friday morning already forced both sides to change plans. The teams had been scheduled to train at the Basin Reserve rather than the match venue. New Zealand shifted their session indoors to the facility at Wellington College, while India called theirs off entirely. The wet conditions left little time for outdoor work ahead of the second ODI.

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Will rain wash out the match at Hnry Stadium? A delayed start looks likely, and further interruptions cannot be ruled out. In Auckland, two rain breaks totalling roughly an hour and 40 minutes reduced India’s target from 186 in 50 overs to 143 in 32 overs. India still won by five wickets, with Virat Kohli scoring 74 off 51 balls and Anshul Kamboj named Player of the Match for his 2 for 22. A similar DLS revision is possible in Wellington if enough overs are bowled.

Notably, there is no reserve day listed for this fixture, so an abandonment remains a real risk if the rain stays heavy.