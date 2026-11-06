India vs New Zealand Wellington weather: What does latest rain forecast say ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI at Hnry Stadium?

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0, but the weather is threatening to have the final say in Wellington. After a Rain-affected win at Eden Park in Auckland, the Men in Blue face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand at Hnry Stadium on Saturday, November 7. The day-night match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM local time (7:30 AM IST), yet the latest forecasts point to another damp afternoon in the capital.

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What does the latest rain forecast say? AccuWeather gives a 60 per cent chance of precipitation in the first half of Saturday and a 55 per cent chance in the second half. Cloud cover is expected to sit near 99 per cent when the game is due to begin, with temperatures hovering between 16°C and 19°C. Gusts around 35 km/h and high humidity will add to the cool, damp feel.

Hourly outlooks show the risk peaking near the scheduled start. Rain chances are low around midday, then climb sharply to 49 per cent by 2 PM, 55 per cent at 3 PM and 60 per cent at 4 PM local time. A clearer window may open later in the afternoon, with probabilities falling to 15-20 per cent between 5 PM and 7 PM, before rising again above 40 per cent after 8 PM. About 1.7 mm of rain is predicted for the afternoon.

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How did Friday’s rain disrupt preparations? Light but persistent rain through Friday morning already forced both sides to change plans. The teams had been scheduled to train at the Basin Reserve rather than the match venue. New Zealand shifted their session indoors to the facility at Wellington College, while India called theirs off entirely. The wet conditions left little time for outdoor work ahead of the second ODI.

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Will rain wash out the match at Hnry Stadium? A delayed start looks likely, and further interruptions cannot be ruled out. In Auckland, two rain breaks totalling roughly an hour and 40 minutes reduced India’s target from 186 in 50 overs to 143 in 32 overs. India still won by five wickets, with Virat Kohli scoring 74 off 51 balls and Anshul Kamboj named Player of the Match for his 2 for 22. A similar DLS revision is possible in Wellington if enough overs are bowled.

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Notably, there is no reserve day listed for this fixture, so an abandonment remains a real risk if the rain stays heavy.

Looking ahead Hnry Stadium offers short square boundaries around 60 metres and generally helps the side batting second once the ball softens. Dew later in the evening could further aid the chasing team. India will want to build on their series lead under Shubman Gill, while New Zealand need a result to level the contest before the series moves to Hamilton on November 10 and then to Mount Maunganui for the final two ODIs.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.