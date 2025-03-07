Rain has played quite a part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with as many as three games abandoned due to wet outfield. While the Australia vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Bangladesh games were completely washed out without a ball being bowled, the Afghanistan vs Australia encounter had to be abandoned after rain gods opened up during the Aussie chase. Incidentally, all three games were played in Pakistan.

Dubai, for its part has been pretty safe for all the teams playing their Champions Trophy matches, especially India. Dubai has experienced unexpected rains before the start of the tournament but has never made an impact in any of the four games played in the Champions Trophy 2025 so far.

Also Read | Champions Trophy 2025 final: List of match officials for IND vs NZ summit clash

For March 9 (Sunday), the weather in Dubai looks pretty clear with 48 per cent cloud cover during the day. The chances of rainfall is just one per cent with the temperature hovering around 32 degrees during the day and 24 degrees at night.

What happens if India vs New Zealand final is washed out? According to the tournament rules, the knockout games were allotted a reserve day. That means March 10 (Monday) is a reserve day for the Champions Trophy 2025 final. If the match is not possible on March 9, then it will take place on Reserve Day. Or else, if the match had to be stopped midway due to rain on March 9, the it will start on the Reserve Day from where it got stopped.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Rohit Sharma ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Final

What happens in the no play is possible on Reserve Day? Unlike in the semifinals, if no play is possible on Reserve Day, the trophy will be shared by India and New Zealand. In semifinals, if no play was possible on Reserve Day, the team who finished higher in the group stages, advanced to the final.