Ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Wankhede Stadium on 15 November (Wednesday), Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai traffic police said the guidelines related to traffic arrangements for citizens and spectators will be effective from 11 am on Wednesday till midnight (midnight).

Since there are no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium, spectators are advised to use public transport, the city traffic police said.

India vs New Zealand semi-final match: Parking Restrictions (08.00 hrs. till the match ends) in Mumbai on 15 November: 1) "C" Road North side from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with "E" Road.

2) "D" Road from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with "E" Road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) "E" Road from the junction of "D" Road up to "C" Road junction.

4) "E" Cross Road from the junction up to "Anuvrat" junction.

5) "F" Road from the junction of N.S.Road to the junction of "H" road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) "H" Road from the junction of "F" Road to the junction of "G" Road.

7) N.S. Road (South and Northbound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

8) "Anuvrat" Chowk to B.D Somani Junction(G road) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Changes in the routine traffic pattern 'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road.

"E" Road shall be One Way (North-South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the Junction of 'D' Road towards its junction of 'B' Road. India v New Zealand semifinal, World Cup 2023: Predicted XI, where to watch

India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match 2023: Advisory for spectators {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spectators having tickets for Gate Numbers 01, 02 & 07 of Wankhede Stadium will alight at Churchgate station & walk towards 'D' Road.

Spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 04 & 05A of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Marine Lines station & walk towards 'F' Road.

Spectators having tickets for Gate Number 03 of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Churchgate station & walk towards N.S. Road footpath.

All the spectators coming via NS Road (marine drive) shall walk on the footpath and not on the Road.

Spectators coming in cars shall alight at designated alighting points marked with signage on NS Road. IND VS NZ semifinal: Rohit clears air about 'toss factor', says ‘Wankhede is..’

Further, the Mumbai traffic police said that vehicles of spectators can be parked near Churchgate station. Spectators having valid tickets for the World Cup semi-final match can show their tickets at the gate of the following pay and parking places to avail free parking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) CR 02 Mall- 500 Vehicles 2) Income Tax Office-200 Vehicles 3) Akashvani-60 Vehicles, 4) Jivan Bima Marg-15 Vehicles 5) Income Tax Office-40 vehicles, 6) Nathibai Takkarsi Marg-35 vehicles, 7) D Mellow Road-35 vehicles, 8) Nashikrao Tirpude Marg- 40 Vehicles 9) Marine line Cross Road- 20 vehicles, 10) Parsi Gymkhana-150 vehicles, 11) Wilson Gymkhana-200 vehicles 12) Coastal Road open space-500 vehicles, 13) Dorabaji Tata Road -290 vehicles 14) Babu Bhai Chinoy Road -18 vehicles 15) Veer Nariman Road 80 vehicles, 16)Vinay K Shaha Marg/Goyanka Marg-142 vehicles 17) N.C.P.A Road -103 vehicles, 18) J. T. Shipai Malani Marg-19 vehicles 19) Jamanalal Bajaj Road-169 vehicles, 20) Maharshi Karve Marg-61 vehicles, 21) Dinshawa Wachha Marg -112 vehicles, 22) H.T. Parekh Marg-20 vehicles.

If a vehicle is parked at any other place, the traffic police will issue an E-challan and tow the vehicle.

