India Vs NZ 3rd T20I: India wins T20 series 1-0 against New Zealand
- The 3rd T20I match ended in a tie due to rains.
The third T20I match between India and New Zealand ended in a tie according to DLS, following rains at the McLean Park, Napier on 22 November. With this India won the series by 1-0.
Earlier on 20 November, India defeated the Kiwis by 65 runs in the second T20I match, that was played in Mount Maunganui. However, the first match could not be played as interrupted rains didn't let the match begin only.
In the third T20I match, even the toss got delayed due to rain. Then, New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat.
For Kiwis, Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) both set the platform and their partnership grew strong. However, they started losing wickets in succession and could manage to score 160 in 19.4 overs.
India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh both clinched 4 wickets each, while Harshal Patel took the last wicket of the Kiwis.
To chase a target of 161, Indian batters made everything clear that they would fire from the bat from the very beginning. But soon, lost 4 wickets.
Indian skipper Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten and scored 30 runs. Also, Deepak Hooda was on the field when the rains interrupted the match.
The par score at the stage when rains interrupted the match according to DLS was 75. With the game could not resume, the contest ended on level terms.