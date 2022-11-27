India vs NZ second ODI washed out due to rain1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 02:46 PM IST
- The second One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand was called off due to heavy rains in Seddon Park stadium
Cricket fans were disappointed on Sunday, as the India-New Zealand second One Day International (ODI) was called off due to heavy rains in Seddon Park stadium. The Indian batsman were giving a tough time to Kiwi bowlers with Suryakumar Yadav smashing three sixes, including one with his favorite reverse sweep.