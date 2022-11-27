Cricket fans were disappointed on Sunday, as the India-New Zealand second One Day International (ODI) was called off due to heavy rains in Seddon Park stadium. The Indian batsman were giving a tough time to Kiwi bowlers with Suryakumar Yadav smashing three sixes, including one with his favorite reverse sweep.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. The Indian batting lineup started slow and made 22 runs for no loss in 4.5 overs when the rains disrupted the play for the first time. After a while, the match resumed and was cut short into just 29 overs.

After Matt Henry dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were looking in good sync with Yadav playing daring shots against the pace of New Zealand. The match was again disturbed and was called off after 12.5 overs.

India was 89/1 when the match was called off. Suryakumar Yadav made 34 runs in 25 balls while Shubman Gill made 45 on 42 balls.

In the last ODI between both teams at Auckland, New Zealand defeated India by 7 wickets. India can now only hope to level up the series at Christchurch where the final ODI will be played on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Indian team led by skipper Hardik Pandya won the T20 series against New Zealand by 1-0.

In the first ODI of the series at Auckland, Indian players scored a good total of 306 against New Zealand with Shreyas Iyer contributing 80 runs to the total. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill also made their mark in the game with a score of 72 and 50. But, Indian pacers struggled against New Zealand batsmen like Tom Latham and Kane Williamson.

Latham single-handedly took the Kiwis towards victory and scored 145 runs of 104 balls and the skipper Kane Williamson just missed his century and was not out at 94. Indian pacer Umran Malik managed to get 2 wickets while Shardul Thakur got only one.

With inputs from Reuters