NEW DELHI: India is all set to take on New Zealand in the much-anticipated final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) being held at Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting Friday.

While the Indian squad is being led by Virat Kohli, New Zealand is going to play the final under the leadership of Kane Williamson.

Sports fans, who have been missing live-cricket action ever since IPL's suspension in May, will be able to watch India vs New Zealand match on Friday, June 18 from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Fans will have the option to watch the tournament both on official broadcaster Star Sports channels as well as state-owned sports channel DD Sports.

Star will broadcast the final in five languages —Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

In a bid to build up interest among fans, Star has also unveiled a promotional campaign which is a montage of winning moments from India’s previous Test matches. The film, voiced by cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, captures the journey of the Indian team in the lead up to this WTC final. The WTC final will climax a two-year-long series, with over 50 Test matches, to crown the first winner of the tournament.

Star is expecting high viewership as the first three days of the Test match final fall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Continuing regional lockdowns and restrictions are expected to further drive viewership.

India, led by Kohli, finished on top of the points table, with 12 wins from six series and 520 points. On the other hand, New Zealand finished second with 420 points and seven Test wins in five series.

Keeping its spirit high, New Zealand is in a good form after its recent series win against England, while India is relying on its capable lineup of batsmen including Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma.

