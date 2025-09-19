India vs Oman LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested in Abu Dhabi? Men in Blue eye unbeaten run

India vs Oman LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Having already secured a spot in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India take on Oman in a dead rubber on Friday in Abu Dhabi. India have beaten UAE and Pakistan in Dubai. This will be the first time India are playing in Abu Dhabi. Oman have already been eliminated after losing two games.

With Super 4 spot already booked, it gives India a chance to test the bench strength against Oman. There is a high chance that Jasprit Bumrah might get rested with either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh replacing him. To add more to that, India would also hope to give their middle-order batters Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson some game time with the bat.

Where to watch IND vs OMA Asia Cup match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Oman will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Oman will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Oman predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi