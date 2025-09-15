India vs Pak, Asia Cup: DJ goofs up as ‘Jalebi Baby’ plays during Pakistan anthem slot; netizens say, ‘Moye moye’

The Pakistani cricket team not only lost to India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the UAE on Sunday, but also faced embarrassment even before the first ball was bowled, as the DJ made a faux pas during the national anthem ceremony.

Advertisement

After captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands at the toss, the DJ mistakenly played Jalebi Baby, a hit track by Tesher and Jason Derulo, during the slot for Pakistan's national anthem.

The song played for roughly six seconds at the Dubai International Stadium before the DJ corrected it and played Pakistan's national anthem.

Advertisement

Soon after the goof-up, the incident quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with memes and reactions.

Here are a few social media reactions: One wrote, "Lanat BeShumar."

Another commented, "Disgusting 🤢 "Jalebi Baby" is banger song and not deserve to play for shameless and spin less contry like Pakistan [sic]."

A third wrote, "Moye moye."

"Nothing to see here. Just Pakistanis getting humiliated as usual just like they were back in May," a fourth wrote."

A fifth user wrote, “A day without humiliation is a day wasted:- Pakistani Quam.”

"Even Dj doesn’t take them seriously," wrote a sixth user.

No handshake at toss: Earlier, the match began with visible tension as Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands at the toss. The two countries were playing just months after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

During the toss, when Ravi Shastri introduced the two captains, Suryakumar declined to extend his hand. Agha also refrained. There was also no eye contact between the two skippers.

According to the Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav had informed his teammates earlier that morning that he would not be shaking hands with Agha. He told the rest of his team that it was their individual choice whether to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who had insulted the Indian Armed Forces by mocking Operation Sindoor, was also present ahead of the match. Meanwhile, coach Gautam Gambhir told his team to focus on cricket and ignore the outside noise, according to Ryan ten Doeschate.

Advertisement

India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: Batting first, Pakistan scored 127/9 runs in 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling with three wickets. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya claimed one apiece.