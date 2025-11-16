India A vs Pakistan A: No handshake again at toss as youngsters continue senior team's Asia Cup stance

India vs Pak: India continued to follow its no handshake policy at toss against Pakistan as the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match began on Sunday at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha.

Following the national anthems of the two nations before the India A vs Pakistan A match on Sunday, players of the Indian side did not go for a handshake with their Pakistani counterparts according to the new BCCI policy.

This followed the pattern that Indian cricket team have adopted since its clashes with Pakistan earlier this year. During the Asia Cup, the Indian men's team set the tone when they refused to shake hands with Pakistani players throughout the tournament.

During the Asia Cup in September, the Indian senior team avoided handshakes with all Pakistan's players throughout the tournament in all three matches between the sides, including the final.

The lack of handshakes has drawn attention on how both the teams manage their interaction in international events of the ICC or ACC, especially at a time when bilateral matches between the two teams have been suspended.

What started as a gesture to stand in solidarity with the Pahalgam victims who died in the terror attacks in April came down to a full blown mocking clash during the Asia Cup tournament.

India A vs Pakistan A match today Pakistan A won the toss and chose to bowl first. India is six wickets down after playing 14 overs.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi score a stunning 45 runs off 28 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours.

India A vs Pakistan A: Take a look at the squads India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas.

How to watch India A vs Pakistan A live on TV, online? Indian cricket fans can watch the T20 match on Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels will live-telecast the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash from 8 PM (India time).