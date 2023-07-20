The much-awaited official schedule of the Asia Cup has finally been unveiled, putting an end to the months-long dispute between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan. Pakistan has managed to retain the hosting rights for the prestigious tournament, but only four out of the 13 matches will be held in the country. The other participating teams include Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, making it a competitive field for the ODI competition.

