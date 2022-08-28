India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch, live streaming, other details

India and Pakistan, the two teams will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Sunday in Dubai, a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup. The two teams only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tension and the result of their previous meeting has been a talking point in the lead-up to the six-nation Asia Cup. An India-Pakistan match is always a big draw among cricket fans with millions expected to watch the match across the globe.

