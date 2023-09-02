Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan are going through a very interesting match but the rain is interrupting the match repeatedly. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya powered India's innings to 266, but the rains were back after the first innings. As per the latest reports, the umpires will inspect the pitch at 9:00 PM and now the DLS method is likely to come into application and overs may get reduced.

Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method comes into action after rain disrupts the match and usually means a reduction in overs and target for the chasing team. Pakistan may see a similar reduction in the target and the overs they will get to play.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 predicted DLS targets

Here are the possible DLS targets as per Hindustan Times

1. If overs are reduced to 45- Target 254

2. If overs are reduced to 40- Target 239

3. If overs are reduced to 30- Target 203

4. If overs are reduced to 20- Target 155

Pakistan pacers dominated the game from the first ball and Team India's flow was disrupted with two match interruptions due to rains. Rohit Sharma and Virat went back to the pavilion early and Shubman Gill tried to play cautiously, but couldn't make much impact. The same was the case with Shreyas Iyer who gave in to the pace of Haris Rauf.

Then came the phenomenal 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who pulled out India from a certain defeat. The partnership took the team to a good score, but in the last 10 overs, the Pakistan pacers made a comeback and restricted the Indian team to 266 runs.

India needs to stop Pakistan skipper Babar Azam if they want any chance in this game and the return of Jaspirt Bumrah makes that possible.