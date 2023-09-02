India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops, umpires inspects pitch. Here's expected DLS targets1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The umpires are expected to inspect the pitch soon
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan are going through a very interesting match but the rain is interrupting the match repeatedly. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya powered India's innings to 266, but the rains were back after the first innings. As per the latest reports, the umpires will inspect the pitch at 9:00 PM and now the DLS method is likely to come into application and overs may get reduced.