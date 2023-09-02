Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops, umpires inspects pitch. Here's expected DLS targets

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops, umpires inspects pitch. Here's expected DLS targets

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:00 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The umpires are expected to inspect the pitch soon

Pakistani fans wait out a rain delay during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan are going through a very interesting match but the rain is interrupting the match repeatedly. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya powered India's innings to 266, but the rains were back after the first innings. As per the latest reports, the umpires will inspect the pitch at 9:00 PM and now the DLS method is likely to come into application and overs may get reduced.

Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method comes into action after rain disrupts the match and usually means a reduction in overs and target for the chasing team. Pakistan may see a similar reduction in the target and the overs they will get to play.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 predicted DLS targets

Here are the possible DLS targets as per Hindustan Times

1. If overs are reduced to 45- Target 254

2. If overs are reduced to 40- Target 239

3. If overs are reduced to 30- Target 203

4. If overs are reduced to 20- Target 155

Catch Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates here

Pakistan pacers dominated the game from the first ball and Team India's flow was disrupted with two match interruptions due to rains. Rohit Sharma and Virat went back to the pavilion early and Shubman Gill tried to play cautiously, but couldn't make much impact. The same was the case with Shreyas Iyer who gave in to the pace of Haris Rauf.

Then came the phenomenal 138-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who pulled out India from a certain defeat. The partnership took the team to a good score, but in the last 10 overs, the Pakistan pacers made a comeback and restricted the Indian team to 266 runs.

India needs to stop Pakistan skipper Babar Azam if they want any chance in this game and the return of Jaspirt Bumrah makes that possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 09:17 PM IST
