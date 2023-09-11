India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: For the second time in a row, rain stopped India vs Pakistan match on Sunday at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium. The rains forced high voltage clash between India and Pakistan into a reserve day after just 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023.

Today, i.e. on 11 September, the arch rivals will resume their rain-hit Asia Cup clash with India at 147-2 from 24.1 overs. The reserve day was activated with organizers aiming to have a full 50 overs for each innings — weather permitting. Earlier, the first-round day-nigher between India and Pakistan was washed out after India was bowled out for 266 in the 49th over. India will be playing for three consecutive days, with another Super Four match against Sri Lanka due to be played tomorrow i.e. on 12 September. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates Rain in Colombo today? Ahead of the start of the Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at Colombo on the reserve day, there are some discouraging signs from the Island nation that have put the possibility of finishing the game under doubt. There was heavy rains in Colombo at 7 AM on the reserve day. The skies are extremely cloudy. Moreover, the onfield faced immense damage as there were noticeable wet patches at the R Premadas Stadium, where the match is taking place. More rain will only make these patches worse, delay the game further or even cause an abandonment without any further action.

What happens if the Reserve Day match between India and Pakistan is called today?

If today's match is also washed off, then India and Pakistan will take one point each, as reported by news agency ANI. With this, Pakistan will move to the top of the Super Four standings with three points, having won against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka has already registered a win against Bangladesh too, worth two points, almost knocking them out of the competition. In this case, India's next two matches against Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15) will be must-win matches for India and reach a total of five points.

Losing even one of these matches or two more washouts will reduce India to just three points, which will put India's qualifying chances in danger. It will be down to how the points table plays out for the rest of the teams due to their results, rain and net-run-rate if India is to qualify for the final with three points.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Scorecard at the end of Day 1

India:

Rohit Sharma 56 (49)

Shubman Gill 58 (52)

Virat Kohli 8* (16)

KL Rahul 17* (28)

Pakistan bowling:

Shaheen Afridi 1/37 (5)

Naseem Shah 0/23 (5)

Faheem Ashraf 0/15 (3)

Haris Rauf 0/27 (5)

Shadab Khan 1/45 (6.1)

Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on 10 September added an exclusive reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka. As per ACC's statement, “A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo."

After the reserve day was announced specifically for the India and Pakistan Super Four clash, Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket teams. Jaffer took to X formerly known as Twitter sharing a scene from Bollywood movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' and reflecting on the situation of all four teams. Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lambasted the ACC decision to have a reserve day only India and Pakistan Match. He slammed the ACC's decision and said it is unethical to have different rules for two teams.

(With inputs from agencies)