India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch the Ind vs Pak clash?

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in this Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The last mega clash between the two teams was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan, the world`s top-ranked side, have already beaten Bangladesh in their first Super 4 encounter and a second win against India would boost their chances of reaching the final of Asisa Cup. Rohit Sharma's India will also be coming off the back of a 10-wicket win over Nepal and will be looking to improve on their performance against Pakistan's pace bowling attack of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.

Ahead of Sunday's crucial clash, Babar Azam said his team would have an advantage over India as they have been exposed to Sri Lankan conditions for almost two and a half months. He said, "You can say we have the edge, as we have played back-to-back cricket here (in Sri Lanka) and in Pakistan…It has been two-and-a-half months in Sri Lanka including the Test series, Lanka Premier League, Afghanistan series and now the Asia Cup. So you can say it will be advantage (for us)."

Meanwhile, India's Shubman Gill noted that not playing Pakistani bowlers often makes a difference during the main tournaments. He said, "We don't play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don’t play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,"

When will the Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match begin? India vs Pakistan match is set to begin on 10 September (Sunday) at 3:00 PM (IST) while the toss is expected at around 2:30 PM.