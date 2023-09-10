Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council ( ACC ) on 10 September has added an exclusive reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to be held today i.e. on 10 September. However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.

As per ACC's statement, “A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo."

In the last match, the group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

What does ACC's Reserve Day mean?

It means that if the rain plays spoilsport during marquee clash on September 10, the match can be resumed from the point it was halted on the very next day. Meanwhile, the Asia Cup final which is scheduled to be played on September 17, already has been provided with a reserve day considering the heavy rains in the Lankan capital.

Today's match between India vs Pakistan will begin at 3:00 pm (IST) and the toss is expected to conclude by 2:30 pm.

Are there chances of rain during Ind vs Pak today?

A rain threat hangs over the India vs Pakistan match today too with up to 90 percent chance of precipitation. As per Weather.com, there are 90 percent chances of rain in Colombo on Sunday. But, this time the match will not get washed out as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day. The MET department's had predicted heavy rains over the weekend, however, no rain was witnessed since Friday night, as reported by Indian Express. Moreover, despite late-afternoon storms were predicted on Saturday, the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh was not affected by the rains.

Pakistan Squad for Super Four clash against India: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

After the reserve day was announced specifically for the India and Pakistan Super Four clash, Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket teams. Jaffer took to X formerly known as Twitter sharing a scene from Bollywood movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' and reflecting on the situation of all four teams.