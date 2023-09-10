India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect Super 4 match today? Check weather forecast2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan to face off in Asia Cup match after rain washout, both teams eyeing victory. Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will enter the fields of R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo after securing a 10-wicket victory over Nepal.
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on 10 September has added an exclusive reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to be held today i.e. on 10 September. However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.
Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lambasted the ACC decision to have a reserve day only India and Pakistan Match. He slammed the ACC's decision and said it is unethical to have different rules for two teams.
"If true this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Venkatesh wrote on X on Friday
(With inputs from ANI)