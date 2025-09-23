Asia Cup 2025: Complete list of top players, performances; check best batters, bowlers, fielders so far

The Asia Cup 2025 has seen some brilliant batting and bowling displays. Check the list of top players and their performances after the India vs Pakistan encounter on September 21.

Asia Cup 2025: Batting stats Abhishek Sharma leads the run chart with 173 runs in four matches at an average of 43.25. The next is Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka with 146 runs. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has scored 132 runs while Towhid Hridoy from Bangladesh and Kusal Mendis from Sri Lanka complete the top five with 127 and 122 runs respectively.

The highest individual scores include Abhishek Sharma’s 74, Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 74 and Sediqullah Atal’s 73, also unbeaten.

In batting averages, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka tops with 71.00, followed by Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali with 67.00 and 62.00, respectively.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav averaged 54.00 while Hong Kong’s Nizakat Khan managed 47.00.

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka leads in the number of fifties (2). India’s Abhishek Sharma, Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, UAE’s Alishan Sharafu and Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai have one each.

Abhishek Sharma tops six-hitters with 12 while Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi both have 8. Sharma also leads among the top boundary-hitters with 17 fours. Nissanka (16) is next while Kusal Mendis, Litton Das and Shubman Gill have 13 each.

Asia Cup 2025: Bowling stats In bowling, UAE’s Junaid Siddique and India’s Kuldeep Yadav are level with 9 wickets each. Mustafizur Rahman from Bangladesh has picked up 7 wickets while Nuwan Thushara of Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s Saim Ayub have 6 apiece.

Kuldeep Yadav recorded the best bowling figures of the tournament with 4/7. Junaid Siddique and Nuwan Thushara both impressed with 4/18.

Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib has the best bowling average of 4.00. The next is UAE’s Junaid Siddique (6.33) and India’s Kuldeep Yadav (8.77).

Naib also leads the economy chart at 2.66 while Axar Patel (4.77) and Varun Chakravarthy (5.30) shine for India.

Asia Cup 2025: Fielding stats Hong Kong’s Nizakat Khan has taken the most catches (4). His achievement came in 3 matches. The next one is Saif Hassan from Bangladesh. He has taken 3 catches so far. So have Babar Hayat (Hong Kong), Muhammad Waseem (UAE) and Hardik Pandya (India).

Litton Das (5 catches) and Kusal Mendis (4 catches, 1 stumping) are the leading wicket-keepers with 5 dismissals. Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) is next on the list with 2 catches and 1 stumping.

Tonight (September 23), Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match.

Asia Cup 2023 stats India and Sri Lanka dominated the last version of the Asia Cup. Shubman Gill was the highest run-getter (302). He was followed by Mendis (270) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (215).

Also Read | Epic potboiler: Viral moments from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match

Matheesha Pathirana (11) was the highest wicket-taker, closely followed by Mohammed Siraj (10) and Dunith Wellalage (10).

Hardik Pandya had the best bowling economy, 3.34. Kuldeep Yadav (3.61) and Dhananjaya de Silva (3.82) were the next bowlers on the list.