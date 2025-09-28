India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final: Salman Agha flags ‘baggage’ in rivalry, says ‘never saw any team not shaking…'

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: As India and Pakistan prepare to face off for the third time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, tensions are running high both on and off the field. Ahead of the highly anticipated final in Dubai, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha addressed the recent handshake controversy and admitted that the pressure surrounding the fixture remains immense.

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: What did Salman Agha say about the handshake controversy? Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Agha expressed disappointment over the absence of the traditional post-match handshake during their previous encounters in the tournament.

"I started playing U16 cricket in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse we still shook hands," Agha said, underlining the symbolic importance of the gesture in the spirit of the game.

His comments come after Indian players chose to forgo handshakes following their Group A and Super Four victories over Pakistan earlier in the tournament. The decision sparked widespread debate among fans and former cricketers.

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: Why did India refuse the handshake? Earlier, India’s stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav had explained the rationale behind the team’s move, linking it to a recent terror attack.

"We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with BCCI and the government. I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalagam terror attack," Surya said.

"We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible," he added.

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: How have India and Pakistan performed so far? India have been dominant throughout the tournament, riding a six-match winning streak. They have already beaten Pakistan twice in this edition — by seven wickets in the first clash and by six wickets in the Super Four match.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have had a mixed campaign, winning four of their six matches. Reflecting on his side’s losses to India, Agha admitted that mistakes had cost them dearly.

"India versus Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. In the last two games we lost because we made more mistakes," he said.

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: Who will handle the pressure better in the final? Agha believes the pressure will be shared equally by both sides as they compete for the title, insisting that Pakistan’s focus will remain firmly on execution rather than outside noise.

"The final brings the same pressure on both teams. We don't care what the Indian media says. For us, it's only about doing the basics right," he asserted.

The Pakistan skipper also held himself accountable for his own performance, admitting that his batting had not been up to expectations.

"Yes, I haven't performed well and my strike-rate hasn't been up to the mark. It's not necessary to bat at 150 strike-rate but to play as per the demand of the situation," Agha said.

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup: A clash beyond cricket The India vs Pakistan rivalry has always been one of the most intense in world cricket, often transcending the boundaries of sport. With both teams now set to meet for the title clash, the atmosphere in Dubai promises to be electric.

While India will aim to complete a clean sweep over their arch-rivals, Pakistan will be determined to avenge their earlier defeats and lift the trophy. Amidst the on-field battle, Agha’s comments have once again highlighted the complex interplay of politics, sportsmanship, and national pride that defines this storied rivalry.