India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final: Nepali fans back IND as Sachin's biggest fan waves tricolor in Dubai

India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium from 8 PM today. Ahead of the match, there is palpable excitement outside the venue with not just Indian and Pakistani fans but even Nepali fans getting into the thick of things.

​A report from news agency PTI showed two Nepali fans outside the Dubai International Stadium, rooting for the Indian team ahead of the penultimate clash of the Asia Cup. The two fans, who are seen in their country's crimson red and blue colored jerseys, say that India is the better team and they are here to support the T20 World Champions.

​"We are here to support India. India is the better team, and we came to watch all three Ind-Pak matches in this Asia Cup," the fans told PTI.

​Meanwhile, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, the devout Indian team fan famous for his devotion to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is also outside the stadium. News agency ANI reported that Chaudhary waved the Indian flag outside the stadium ahead of India's match. The devout fan was seen in his usual avatar with the Indian flag painted across his body and his back featuring Tendulkar's name and jersey number, along with the message, "Miss-U Tendulkar 10."

​Another Team India fan, Ram Babu, featuring the tricolor and MS Dhoni's name and jersey number (7), told ANI at the stadium, "Team India's confidence is high. India is going to win the Asia Cup today. After 41 years, India is playing the Asia Cup final against Pakistan... Our opening batsmen are going to bat really well..."

​Dominant India look to claim Asia Cup title: ​While India and Pakistan have had a rivalry in all sports, skipper Surya Kumar Yadav refused to see it that way in a recent press conference. The pressure will be on India to fortify those claims at the Asia Cup final today.

​What is in India's favor is that they not only have a superior T20 record against Pakistan (12-3), but they have also defeated the Men in Green twice in this tournament, once in the league stage and another time in the Super 4 stage.