India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final: When and how to watch it for free? Livestreaming details and more

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 for the third time. This time, it will be the most important of them all, the final.

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will start at 8 PM (India time). India and Pakistan are meeting in the Asia Cup final for the first time in 41 years.

On September 26, Abhishek Sharma scored his 3rd consecutive half-century in T20Is. He became the fourth Indian to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. In the final, Abhishek has a chance to be the first Indian with four consecutive 50s.

Abhishek Sharma (309) is the 3rd-highest run-getter in the T20 Asia Cup after Pathum Nissanka (434) and Virat Kohli (429). His strike rate (204.63) is, however, way ahead of the other two.

Arshdeep Singh earlier became the first Indian to claim 100 T20I wickets. Hardik Pandya is 2 wickets away from joining him.

Pandya suffered cramps and went missing in India’s Super-Over thriller against Sri Lanka. However, he is all set to return tonight.

Arshdeep, despite delivering a match-winning Super Over against Sri Lanka, is unlikely to play in the final. Jasprit Bumrah will return to the Playing XI, so will Shivam Dube.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf will have the chance to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the T20 Asia Cup. At present, Haris is holding the top spot with 17 wickets, jointly with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the Asia Cup 2025, Kuldeep Yadav is the top wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

India vs Pakistan final: How to watch it for free? Cricket fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final for free through multiple options. TV viewers can watch it on Sony Sports Ten channels. OTT users can watch it on SonyLIV and OTTPlay. However, these typically come with subscription fees.

SonyLIV, the official broadcaster of the match on OTT, is free with some Jio, Airtel and Vi prepaid or postpaid packs such as JioHome, Vi Max and Airtel Xstream Play. Users can activate it and watch through the SonyLIV app or website.