India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch the epic clash

India will face Pakistan in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament in Dubai on Sunday. This will be the third meeting of the two sides in this edition of the competition where Pakistan will take the field as the underdogs following their defeats in the last two matches.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh had qualified for the Super Four of the Asia Cup, Bangladesh did win their Super Four match against Sri Lanka, but their consecutive losses to Pakistan and India helped the Salman Agha-led side qualify for what will be a blockbuster final between two sides whose rivarly extends well beyond the 22 yards.

When is the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final? The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, September 28. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and will start from 8 pm IST.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final: Telecast, streaming details The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final match will be streamed on SonyLIV. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels.

Salman Agha praises his team After clinical performances that propelled Pakistan into the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, culminating in an 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash on Thursday, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha believed that winning such games proves they are a special team.

"If you win these kinds of games, then we must be a special team. Everyone played really well. There is some room for improvement in batting. But we will work on that. Shaheen is a special player. He does what the team needs from him. Very happy for him. We were 15 runs short. The way we bowled up front, we will create pressure. We bowled well with the new ball. More often than not, you will win games if you bowl like this. We have been fielding well. Shane has been working hard for us. We have been having extra sessions. Mike Hesson said if you can't field, you won't be on the team. We are a good enough team to beat anyone. We will come back on Sunday and try and do that," Agha said after the match.

India-Sri Lanka face off in dead rubber India and Sri Lanka will play out a dead rubber match tonight that will mainly help the Indian team in building up their confidence and refining their skills ahead of the crucial final.

A win would let India walk away into the final with momentum, while Lankans will be playing for their pride, after having won the T20I Asia Cup back in 2022 and being the finalists of the 2023 ODI edition (in which India obliterated them with a 10-run victory while chasing a mere 50).

Beyond the game The India vs Pakistan clashes have gone beyond the game this time around, starting with India refusing to shake the hands of their Pakistani counterparts post the first match between the two sides in the ongoing tournament.

After this, some Pakistani players made references to Islamabad's claims of having downed Indian fighter jets during the May 5 hostilities between the armed forces of the two countries.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, recently courted controversy after sharing a video of a “fighter jet” celebration by Cristiano Ronaldo, a move that has stirred fresh controversy.