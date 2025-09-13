India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: 'Forget about everything other than cricket', Wasim Akram's special request ahead of clash

With arch-rivals India and Pakistan all set to face each other for an adrenaline-filled clash at the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, pace bowling great Wasim Akram requested cricketers to ignore the noise and enjoy the game, reported AFP.

The interesting Group A match in Dubai is the first clash on the cricket field between the countries since Operation Sindoor, which escalated tensions between the neighbours.

Speaking to AFP, Akram said, "Enjoy; it's a game of cricket." According to the details, Sunday's clash could be the first of three high-octane meetings between the countries in the T20 tournament.

"Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose. Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It's for both teams and for both sets of fans," he said.

According to expectations, around 25,000 spectators may arrive at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Think of bigger picture: Akram advised an inexperienced Pakistan team to think of the bigger picture. He remembered leading Pakistan to India in 1999 despite threats from extremists.

"I enjoyed every game against India, and so did players from the opposition," said Akram.

Referring to a T20 series with Afghanistan and the UAE, Akram said, "Pakistan have a chance as they won a tri-series last week."

"They should not think that we just need to win against India, think of winning the Asia Cup. You can lose to a big team but even then, stand up and play well in the tournament. I don't think the match will be one-sided like India against UAE," he said, adding, "Anything can happen in this tournament."

As per the format, the top two teams from each Group will qualify for the Super Four and the Asia Cup final will be in Dubai on September 28.