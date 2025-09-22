‘Tough to watch’: Wasim Akram’s brutal take on Pakistan’s batting vs India

With Suryakumar Yadav-led 'Men in Blue' defeating Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistani team on the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match on Sunday at Dubai by 6 wickets, former Pakistani legendary pacer Wasim Akram applauded India again for outplaying Pakistan in every department over the last four or five years.

Apart from this, Akram also expressed grief about the gap in skill between the Pakistani side and the Indian team, stating that major improvements need to be made on the fitness level.

Speaking at the post match show on air, Wasim Akram was heard saying, “I am going to speak my heart out. It is tough to watch Pakistan. I understand as an ex-player winning and losing that part of the game. But again India has outplayed Pakistan in every department over the last four or five years. Once or twice, we have won here and there, but it has been incredible from India. The talent, the depth, everything. One or two catches can be dropped in any game, that is fine. But from 91 in the first 10 overs, when we fail to reach 200, there is nothing to say.”

Why was Akram 'speechless'? While commentating during Pakistan's Super Four stage fixture against India, at the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, Akram was left 'speechless'. He was in disbelief after Pakistan Mohammad Nawaz's bizarre runout.

In the third delivery 19th over, when Salman Agha was facing Jasprit Bumrah and Nawaz on the opposite side, the ball went off Agha's pad towards backward square. Following this, the fielder threw it at the non-striker's end and Suryakumar Yadav threw it at the striker's end, where Nawaz was walking slowly towards the crease. He totally out of touch with reality. The ball hit the stumps and he was well short of the crease, departing for 21 off 19 balls.

After Nawaz's dismissal, Faheem Ashraf arrived as the new batter and began with a six. Speaking on the live broadcast, Akram said, "Much needed boundary for Pakistan! What an over he has bowled! Wide ball, dot ball, single, wicket, a single then a six, and a run out in between as well. I am speechless with the presence of mind as far Nawaz is concerned."

Meanwhile, BCCI also shared a photo of the run out on social media. Here is the post:

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Earlier, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first. Pakistan, which batted first, scored 171 runs of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan made a century (58), while Saim Ayub (21), Mohammad Nawaz (21), Faheem Ashraf (20), and Salman Agha (17) fired some quick runs.

India's Shivam Dube took 2 wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy picked one wickets each.