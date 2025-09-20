India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: When and Where to watch, live-streaming details, and more

Sailing into the Super Four of Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten after defeating Oman on Friday, skipper Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will face their arch-rivals Pakistan again on Sunday at Dubai for their first Super Four match.

Earlier on September 14, in the Group A match, India defeated the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team by 7 wickets in Dubai.

Rather than the celebration, it was the 'no-handshake row' that gained momentum, following which the exchange of words between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council took a 360-degree turn.

The ICC pulled up the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for “violation of multiple tournament rules" and rejected the PCB's idea for removal of Zimbabwean match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament.

With India and Pakistan clashing again, the latter's skipper has called on his team to sharpen their batting in the middle overs.

"Yeah, we're ready for any challenge. We just want to play good cricket, and if we play good cricket like we've been playing for the last few months,” Agha had said.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Head-to-head In T20Is, India and Pakistan have played 14 matches, with India winning 11 and Pakistan winning 3.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have played each other in 20 matches. India has won 11, whereas Pakistan has come out victorious on 6 occasions. Three matches ended without a result.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Super 4: Match details Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: September 21

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: When and where to watch India and Pakistan will face off in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 21. The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu), and Sony Sports and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website from 8 pm onwards.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted playing XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.